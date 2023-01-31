WWE officials were reportedly down on country rock singer Hardy’s performance at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

Hardy performed his “Sold Out” single on the stage at The Alamodome this past Saturday, right after the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and before the main event. The song was one of the official Royal Rumble theme songs for this year, and this was not the first time Hardy worked with WWE.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Hardy’s performance was largely scoffed at by WWE sources. Word is that some felt like the performance compromised the show.

Below is a clip of Saturday’s performance:

MVP of the Hardy performance at the Royal Rumble was Pat McAfee. pic.twitter.com/e0wFcoDVyA — Let Them Wrestle (@LetThemWrestle) January 29, 2023

