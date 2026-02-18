The road to AEW Revolution is coming into focus.

And the booking philosophy behind it is becoming clearer.

AEW World Champion MJF is currently navigating a stacked field of challengers as he prepares to defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 15.

The matchup comes after recent title-related bouts involving Bandido and Brody King, keeping the championship scene active and layered heading into the pay-per-view.

According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, the direction of the storyline traces back to long-term planning that began last year.

Specifically, Page’s two victories over MJF in 2025 were not random outcomes.

Those wins were reportedly part of the creative blueprint while MJF was taking time away to pursue outside projects in Hollywood.

That detail matters.

Meltzer noted that AEW President Tony Khan was mindful of those previous losses and did not want Page to simply drop the championship back to MJF after having beaten him twice.

Instead, the company structured the story so that MJF would ultimately win the AEW World Title without directly defeating Page.

Enter Samoa Joe.

Joe’s role in the program was reportedly designed as a buffer within the storyline framework.

The idea was for Joe to defeat Page, aided by interference and other circumstances, creating a pathway for MJF to later capture the championship without erasing the significance of Page’s earlier wins.

MJF eventually secured the title by winning a four-way match, meaning he still has not scored a direct victory over Page. That lingering detail adds intrigue to their Revolution clash, as Page remains undefeated against the reigning champion.

It’s a subtle but important narrative thread.

Meltzer also pointed out that other names remain firmly in the championship mix.

Andrade and Kenny Omega continue building momentum with high-profile performances, keeping the title picture fluid beyond Revolution.

In particular, Andrade’s recent wins over Swerve Strickland and Omega were described as especially meaningful in positioning him as a serious contender.