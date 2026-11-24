The reason behind a pair of upcoming three-hour AEW television specials has been revealed.

AEW has three-hour blocks of programming scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 16, despite regular episodes of AEW Collision also being scheduled for those weeks.

In an update, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline is reporting that the additional hours of television are due to the company not having a Tailgate Brawl pre-show scheduled for the upcoming AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.

“There is no Tailgate Brawl before World’s End, so AEW owes two hours of Collision, hence the extra hour on the 2nd and the 16th,” Alvarez wrote via X. “It’s not so Tony can get all the Continental Classic matches in.”

AEW will hold a double taping of Dynamite and Collision on November 25 at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska.

The December 2 three-hour special will emanate from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, with a live episode of Collision scheduled for December 5 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming is scheduled for December 9 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, while the December 16 three-hour special will take place at the OG&E Coliseum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

AEW Worlds End 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, December 19, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/19 for live AEW Worlds End 2026 Results coverage.