Bryan Danielson’s recent absence from AEW Dynamite hasn’t been accidental, and a new report sheds light on what’s really going on behind the scenes.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Danielson has been kept off recent AEW television tapings due to ongoing neck issues that have worsened in recent weeks.

However, the problem isn’t coming from in-ring wear and tear.

Instead, the report notes that Danielson’s condition has been exacerbated by the physical strain of weekly travel, specifically frequent flights tied to his role on commentary. That cumulative toll reportedly led AEW to pull him from Dynamite as a precaution while he focuses on his health.

Danielson has previously spoken openly about dealing with serious neck degeneration, acknowledging that he’s nearing the point where surgery may be required.

Those concerns have already forced him to rethink any potential in-ring appearances, even on a limited basis, and he’s since admitted that increased travel has only made matters worse.

That situation played out on the January 21 episode of Dynamite, when Taz returned to the commentary desk, joining Excalibur and Tony Schiavone in the spot Danielson had been occupying.

A quiet change.

But a telling one.

Taken together, the update casts real doubt on Danielson’s long-term on-screen future, even outside the ring.

For AEW, it presents a delicate creative challenge: how to keep one of the company’s most respected figures involved without putting his health at further risk.