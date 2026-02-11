Roxanne Perez was noticeably absent from this week’s episode of WWE Raw, and the broadcast offered no explanation for why the Judgment Day member was not featured.

The situation became a bit clearer after the show.

Perez took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of a care package she received, complete with “Get Well Soon” balloons and other thoughtful items.

The post strongly suggests that her absence is health-related.

“I love my JD [Judgment Day] family,” Perez wrote alongside the image (see photo below).

At this time, there are no confirmed details regarding the nature of her illness or how long she could potentially be sidelined.

WWE has not issued any official statement on her status.

Perez was last seen in action at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event on January 31, where she competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She lasted just over 22 minutes before being eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

More recently, Perez played a role in Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE Women’s World Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day on last week’s WWE Raw, including a spot where Perez was sent crashing through a table at ringside.

