Although the numbers for the post-All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite came in at 691,000 viewers, the show actually drew more than that.

According to Fightful Select, AEW Dynamite on August 28 actually drew closer to 697,000 viewers.

Warner Bros Discovery issued an internal correction within the company and AEW, which noted that Neilsen times that are sometimes off by a few minutes with sports and programs with overruns that are granted.

Apparently this happened with AEW this week, with Neilsen accounting for three more minutes on the AEW broadcast, which ended up adding about 6,000 average viewers.

WBD are reportedly not as sensitive to the overall number as opposed to how the shows rank on cable, and Dynamite hit number one this week in the P18-49.