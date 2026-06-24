AEW presents the final stop on the road to Forbidden Door tonight, as Dynamite emanates from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite is loaded from top to bottom, with an unusually packed lineup scheduled for the two-hour broadcast.

One factor behind the stacked card appears to be the combination of AEW building momentum heading into Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view while also airing opposite major World Cup coverage. Tony Khan, a noted soccer fan, is believed to be well aware of the competition for viewers and has assembled a strong lineup as AEW heads into one of its marquee crossover events of the year.

Tonight’s episode is also slated to feature an overrun, which should provide additional time for the ambitious card. AEW has previously managed to fit seven matches into a two-hour episode of Collision, but Dynamite is set to raise the bar even further with eight matches advertised. Unlike some heavily match-focused broadcasts, the lineup does not include any apparent squash bouts, making time management one of the more intriguing aspects of the show.

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight on TBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The broadcast will go head-to-head with a World Cup match featuring Mexico vs. Czechia airing on FOX and Telemundo. The show will also stream live on HBO Max, with a taping of AEW Collision scheduled to take place immediately following the conclusion of Dynamite.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

This Wednesday, 6/24! The FINAL Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite before #ForbiddenDoor is stacked with action! Watch LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/IaViKOyAbn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2026

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com)