There may be more to Chad Gable’s recent entrance presentation than meets the eye.

According to sources familiar with WWE creative discussions, Gable’s new clapping routine during his entrance is believed to be connected to a broader concept centered around his home state of Minnesota, which is set to play a major role in WWE’s plans heading into SummerSlam.

One idea that has been discussed internally involves drawing inspiration from the Minnesota Vikings’ well-known “Skol” chant. Vikings fans traditionally clap their hands together while chanting “Skol” during games at U.S. Bank Stadium, creating one of the most recognizable crowd traditions in the NFL.

The connection is notable given that U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will host WWE SummerSlam 2026 on August 1 and August 2. Sources indicated that Gable’s entrance mannerisms could be part of an effort to further establish that regional identity as WWE begins building toward the two-night premium live event.

Gable, a Minnesota native from the Minneapolis area, has been gaining significant momentum since abandoning the El Grande Americano persona and removing the mask. Following the character shift, he has reportedly been earmarked for a substantial push on the main roster.

Those close to the situation continue to describe Gable as a talent with strong internal support, and the belief is that WWE sees an opportunity to capitalize on both his renewed momentum and hometown connection as SummerSlam approaches.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)