More details have surfaced regarding David Finlay’s decision to sign with AEW instead of pursuing a rumored run with WWE.

The former NJPW star made a surprise debut during the March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, immediately making an impact by attacking Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin.

Finlay also reunited with Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd on the show, forming a trio now known as The Dogs.

The appearance caught many fans off guard, especially amid speculation in recent months that Finlay could be headed to WWE.

However, a new report suggests that opportunity did present itself, but under terms that ultimately led him elsewhere.

According to the report, Finlay turned down an offer from WWE that would have started him in NXT rather than on the main roster.

“David Finlay was offered a contract with WWE to start with WWE NXT,” the source noted. “It was a lower level contract and not a main roster level contract. As a result, he agreed to a deal with AEW within the last week.”

The situation reportedly played a major role in the 32-year-old making his decision quickly, with Finlay finalizing a deal with AEW within the past week before appearing on Wednesday night’s Dynamite broadcast.

