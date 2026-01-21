A familiar face has been noticeably absent from the scene in WWE as of late.

Rusev has been absent from SmackDown since his loss to Jey Uso in the quarterfinals of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, which took place on the November 21 episode of the blue brand.

According to one source, Rusev’s recent disappearance is not injury-related.

Instead, WWE is reportedly opting to keep certain talent off television when they are not actively involved in storylines, allowing them time away to stay fresh before being reintroduced.

That approach aligns with similar decisions made elsewhere on the roster.

As we reported last week via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported a comparable reason for The Street Profits’ absence.

“Neither of the Street Profits are hurt,” Meltzer wrote. “The decision was just made to take them off TV to allow them to freshen up.”

Rusev made his WWE return in April of last year after spending five years away from the company.

He is reportedly signed to a two-year contract, though there’s currently no word on when fans can expect him back on SmackDown programming.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Rusev’s WWE status continue to surface.

