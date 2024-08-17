There is a reason All Elite Wrestling decided to announce ALL IN: Texas for 2025 before ALL IN: London 2024 even took place.

According to multiple sources, the reason that the company opted to hold a press conference and publicly announce AEW ALL IN: Texas for July 12 at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas next year was because AEW reportedly did not want an expectation from the massive crowd scheduled to attend the upcoming AEW ALL IN: London show on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England for an announcement about the show returning in 2025.

At the AEW ALL IN: London 2023 show last year, the company announced during the event that they would be returning for AEW ALL IN: London 2024 once again at Wembley Stadium.

They did not want another expectation for such an announcement at the show next weekend, so they decided to get the announcement for next year’s show out of the way ahead of time.

