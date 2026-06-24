The latest scheduling updates for AEW programming on TNT, TBS and HBO Max indicate that AEW Collision will go head-to-head with TNA iMPACT on two occasions in July, with the possibility that similar scheduling conflicts could become a recurring monthly occurrence.

According to the current television listings, Collision is scheduled to air on Thursday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will be taped in San Diego following the July 1 edition of AEW Dynamite and is currently listed with a two-and-a-half-hour runtime.

The move from its usual Saturday time slot is due to the launch of TNT Boxing, which debuts on Saturday, July 4 as part of a new monthly partnership between TNT and DAZN.

With TNT Boxing expected to feature monthly events, future Collision preemptions could become a regular part of AEW’s schedule unless the show is shifted to TBS on those weeks.

AEW is also slated to air another Thursday edition of Collision on July 30 at 8 p.m. ET. That episode will originate live from Detroit, Michigan. While a runtime has not yet been listed, the schedule change appears to be tied to WWE’s two-night SummerSlam event, with night one set to take place on Saturday, August 1.

If the current scheduling pattern continues, AEW and TNA could find themselves competing directly in the same time slot more frequently moving forward, particularly during months when TNT Boxing occupies Collision’s traditional Saturday night slot.

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