Some backstage details have surfaced regarding Carmelo Hayes’ surprise WWE return and his addition to The 946.

Hayes made his return during the October 12 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, revealing himself as the newest member of the faction alongside Royce Keys, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, and Jaida Parker.

According to one source, Keys had personally pushed for WWE to bring Hayes into the group during his extended absence from television.

Hayes had been off WWE programming for nearly two months, with his last televised match taking place on the August 14 episode of SmackDown, where he challenged Baron Corbin for the United States Championship.

Ahead of his return, Hayes also raised eyebrows by blacking out his profile picture on X, leading to speculation about his WWE status and potential creative direction.

His return finally came during Monday’s Raw, when he interfered in the six-man tag team match between The 946 and the team of Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Hayes attacked Sikoa and The Usos with a crowbar while Nima and Price held them in place, resulting in the match being ruled a no contest.

The surprise appearance officially aligned Hayes with The 946, adding another established WWE Superstar to the faction as its ongoing rivalry with Sikoa and The Usos continues.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)