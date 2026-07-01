There may be some unfortunate news regarding one of AAA’s top stars following this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo reportedly suffered an injury while preparing for his scheduled appearance on the June 30 episode of WWE NXT.

According to one report, the injury occurred earlier in the day while Vikingo was going over his planned match against E.K. Prosper.

“El Hijo del Vikingo was injured earlier today going over the scheduled match with EK Prosper,” the report said.

At this time, there is no word on how serious the injury may be.

“It is currently unknown how serious the injury is.”

Interestingly, Vikingo had also competed during the taped June 29 episode of WWE SmackDown, and reports indicated that he came out of that appearance healthy.

Vikingo had originally been advertised to defend the AAA Latin American Championship against E.K. Prosper on Tuesday night’s NXT. However, the match never took place after Keanu Carver attacked Vikingo backstage before the bout.

The storyline attack led to NXT General Manager Robert Stone announcing that Vikingo was unable to compete, cancelling the championship match and instead booking Carver to face Prosper later in the show.

As of this writing, WWE and AAA have not publicly commented on Vikingo’s reported injury or provided any update on his condition.

Keanu Carver se encargó de recibir a El Hijo del Vikingo en #WWENXT 💥👊 pic.twitter.com/eslloE79xu — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 1, 2026

(H/T: Cory Hays and False Finish HQ)