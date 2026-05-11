A late change has been made to the lineup for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

During Saturday’s special “Fairway To Hell” edition of AEW Collision, Don Callis revealed in a backstage promo that Kazuchika Okada will no longer be facing Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship on the upcoming Dynamite episode.

Instead, Konosuke Takeshita will now step into the spot as the Don Callis Family representative.

According to Callis, Okada was forced to return to Japan due to what he described as “family business,” prompting AEW to make the adjustment on short notice.

The situation was later addressed by Bryan Alvarez during Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, where he clarified that the change was legitimate and not part of a storyline angle.

“All I know is that it was actually going to be Okada and Darby,” Alvarez stated. “This is not an angle.”

That apparently caught some fans by surprise.

Alvarez went on to explain that Okada genuinely needed to travel back to Japan for personal reasons, which resulted in AEW altering its plans for next week’s show.

“He did legitimately have to go back to Japan for some family business, and so this was a legitimate change.”

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