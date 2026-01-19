Jake Something’s AEW debut came with a notable twist.

And it wasn’t just the matchup.

The former TNA Wrestling standout recently appeared on AEW television under his real name, Jake Doyle, rather than the “Jake Something” ring name he had used for years. That decision quickly sparked fan curiosity, with questions surfacing about whether the change was related to trademark concerns or a creative call from AEW management.

According to one source, there were no trademark issues involved. Instead, the decision for Doyle to compete under his real name was a creative choice made by AEW President Tony Khan.

It marked another chapter in a long and winding journey between major promotions for Doyle. He had two separate runs with TNA Wrestling spanning from 2017 through 2025. His first stint came to an end in March 2022, shortly before he made a one-off AEW in-ring appearance against Jay Lethal that May.

That AEW stop wasn’t permanent at the time, as Doyle returned to TNA at Slammiversary 2023 and remained with the company until his contract expired on New Year’s Day, closing the door on his second run.

From there, his AEW future came into sharp focus.

Doyle officially signed with AEW on the January 7 episode of Dynamite, where he was revealed as the newest member of The Don Callis Family following an off-screen attack on JetSpeed. The move immediately placed him in a prominent role within the faction.

Momentum continued at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, where Doyle teamed with Mark Davis to defeat GOA, The Young Bucks, and JetSpeed in a four-way tag team match.

The win earned Doyle and Davis a future shot at FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Championships.

A new name.

But the push is very real.

