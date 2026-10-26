WWE’s decision to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions on last week’s episode of SmackDown was reportedly made to generate additional interest in the division.

Michin and B-Fab defeated Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, marking another title change in the division.

A recent WrestleVotes Q&A addressed the reasoning behind the decision, noting that WWE is willing to move the titles between teams when there isn’t a significant storyline taking place.

“They hot potato it a little bit,” the report stated. “It’s one of those things where, creatively, they wanna kinda stimulate the tag team division and hot potato the tag team titles like that when there’s not a lot going on.”

The idea is reportedly to create more activity and interest in the division through championship changes rather than waiting for a larger storyline to develop.

“It’s about drumming up a little bit more interest in the women’s tag team division,” the report added.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.