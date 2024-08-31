WWE Bad Blood 2024 will air at a special start-time in October, despite being a premium live event back in the United States of America.

The start time listed for the PLE scheduled for the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5, 2024 is 6pm EST. / 3pm PST.

This is not a typo.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the reason for the early start time for the 10/5 PLE is due to direct competition from fellow TKO Group company, UFC.

The UFC will be holding their UFC 307 pay-per-view event the same evening on 10/5 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, and apparently WWE did not want the shows running against each other head-to-head.

Make sure to join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage from Atlanta, GA.