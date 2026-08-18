WWE will have a different television taping schedule over the next couple of weeks.

The company announced that the August 24 episode of WWE Raw will begin at a special start time of 6:00 PM ET in Ottawa, Ontario. WWE will then tape that week’s episode of SmackDown immediately following Raw, with the show scheduled to air on Friday, August 28.

WWE will return to the United States on August 28 for another double taping in Cleveland, Ohio, where episodes of both Raw and SmackDown for the following week are scheduled to be filmed.

The company will then hold live events on August 29 and August 30 before taking a brief break from its touring schedule. WWE isn’t scheduled to hold another event until the September 7 episode of Raw.

The adjusted schedule is reportedly designed to give WWE talent and staff some additional time off following a busy summer stretch before the company heads out on its upcoming South American tour.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday and Friday night for live WWE Raw and SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)