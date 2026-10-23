The absence of two members of The New Level from the October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite reportedly had nothing to do with creative plans or an ongoing storyline.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed missed the October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite to attend the wedding of their longtime friend and former WWE stablemate, Big E.

Big E married Kris Yim, the sister of WWE Superstar Mia Yim (Michin), in a ceremony attended by family, friends and several familiar names from the wrestling business.

Kingston, Creed and Big E spent years together as members of The New Day in WWE, and the trio has maintained a close friendship despite their careers taking different paths.

With Kingston and Creed absent from Wednesday’s show, Swerve Strickland appeared alone in a backstage segment involving the new AEW World Trios Champions, Hangman Adam Page and Brodido (Bandido and Brody King).

The segment followed The New Level’s loss of the AEW World Trios Championships to Page and Brodido at WrestleDream on October 17.

Strickland challenged the champions to a rematch at AEW Full Gear, which Page accepted. However, things became more personal when Strickland brought up their violent history and proposed making the match a Texas Death Match.

Page rejected the stipulation, recognizing that Strickland had ulterior motives for wanting to revisit their past rivalry.

The October 21 appearance continued the storyline between the two sides, despite Kingston and Creed being away for the wedding.