AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is reportedly optimistic about the company’s future media landscape following the proposed merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer discussed Khan’s outlook on the deal, noting that there had previously been internal concern over the possibility of Netflix acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to Meltzer, the issue centered around Netflix’s existing relationship with WWE. The streaming giant currently serves as WWE’s U.S. home for Raw while also carrying the company’s weekly programming and Premium Live Events internationally. As a result, there was concern about how that could potentially affect AEW if Netflix had ended up controlling WBD.

Meltzer explained that the concern was based on the belief that Netflix would have retained HBO Max but not WBD’s linear television networks, including TBS and TNT, which air AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision each week.

Although HBO Max would have remained part of Netflix under that scenario, Meltzer noted that the television networks would still have operated separately, creating uncertainty over AEW’s long-term media relationship.

“The concern was that Netflix would keep HBO Max but not the linear TV stations,” Meltzer explained, adding that WWE would still have a business relationship with the company while “the leadership might not be focused on wrestling fans.”

Meltzer added that Khan is much more encouraged by the current direction, saying he is looking forward to the Paramount Skydance merger moving ahead.

As previously reported, Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery received approval from the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this month. However, the merger must still clear additional regulatory hurdles, including approval from the FCC, the European Union, and other governing bodies. The proposed deal also faces potential legal challenges, with several state governments, including California, reportedly preparing lawsuits aimed at blocking the merger.