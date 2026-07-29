When GUNTHER made the jump from WWE NXT UK to NXT in the United States, he left the WALTER name behind in favor of the ring name fans know today.

The name change has remained a topic of discussion among wrestling fans, and one fan recently took to Twitter to call it the “silliest” name change WWE has ever made.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com responded to the post by explaining that the decision ultimately came from Vince McMahon and stemmed from concerns over how the original name could be perceived on WWE’s main roster.

“The reason for the change was Vince,” Meltzer wrote. “He believed that people might start calling him Wally and that is not a name he wanted for a main event foreign menace heel.”

GUNTHER has gone on to become one of WWE’s top stars since the change, capturing multiple championships and establishing himself as a main event fixture on the company’s roster.

GUNTHER is scheduled to square off against former SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis at the upcoming two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.