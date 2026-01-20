Roxanne Perez’s toughness and professionalism have reportedly not gone unnoticed behind the scenes in WWE.

Over the past several weeks, Perez has earned internal praise for continuing to perform while dealing with the wear and tear that comes with a heavy schedule.

Those within the company have pointed to her willingness to push through being banged up, including working matches during WWE’s recent European tour and the stretch of television leading into it.

Importantly, the situation has not been described as a single serious injury. Instead, Perez is said to be “gutting through” a combination of minor issues rather than anything that would raise long-term concern.

That mindset will be on display again this weekend. At Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, Perez will team with her Judgment Day partner Liv Morgan to challenge Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The title opportunity was earned earlier this month on Raw in Germany, where Perez and Morgan defeated Asuka & Kairi Sane and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria in a triple threat match to secure the shot.

And her schedule isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Perez, along with Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, has already been announced as part of the first wave of entrants for the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Eight competitors have been confirmed so far, including Ripley, SKY, Asuka, Bayley, and Valkyria.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 is set to take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)