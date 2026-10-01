WWE fans apparently shouldn’t expect an announcement regarding the date for WrestleMania 43 anytime this month.

WWE reportedly has no plans to publicly announce the date for WrestleMania 43 during October, with the company said to be in no rush to reveal the information.

The unusual circumstances surrounding the event, including how ticket distribution is expected to be handled in the host city, are reportedly among the reasons why announcing the date hasn’t been considered a priority.

There could also be a strategic benefit to WWE keeping the information under wraps. By withholding the WrestleMania 43 date, other wrestling promotions are left with less certainty when attempting to schedule major events around that period, potentially impacting the construction of their broader pay-per-view calendars.

Those connected to the event have reportedly indicated that an announcement could come around the time of WWE Crown Jewel, although nothing has been officially announced.

WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)