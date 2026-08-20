AAA TripleMania was reportedly not always planned as a two-night event.

The show was initially expected to take place as a one-night event on Saturday, September 12. However, those plans changed following the announcement of a Zuffa Boxing event for the same night.

The decision was reportedly driven largely by WWE and TKO’s desire to get AAA in front of potential television partners. With a number of network and sports industry executives expected to be in Las Vegas for the boxing event, the idea was to bring AAA to the city beginning Friday night in hopes of attracting additional attention to the promotion.

TKO is said to be pleased with AAA’s rollout over the past year, though there is reportedly interest in finding the promotion a more permanent television home outside of YouTube. Holding TripleMania in Las Vegas during a weekend when industry executives will already be in town could provide an opportunity to make an impression on potential partners.

The expanded weekend is also said to be creating a demanding schedule for WWE’s production team. SmackDown will take place Friday from Mexico City, followed by AAA that night, Zuffa Boxing on Saturday, the second night of TripleMania on Sunday and a major episode of Raw on Monday.

Several wrestlers have also reportedly been informed that they will be working both nights of TripleMania, differing from the approach WWE typically takes with its two-night premium live events.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)