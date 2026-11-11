WWE reportedly has a specific reason for turning Tiffany Stratton heel at the WWE Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event, and the company isn’t concerned about the negative reaction her controversial Money in the Bank cash-in has generated.

Stratton shocked fans at the November 7 show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Chelsea Green moments after Green defeated Liv Morgan to capture the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

The celebration quickly turned chaotic when Morgan, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez became involved. Stratton initially appeared to be coming to Green’s aid, with Green even helping her fight off Perez and Rodriguez.

That alliance didn’t last long.

Tiffany Stratton ultimately betrayed Chelsea Green and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, before connecting with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to leave Crown Jewel with the championship.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE’s decision to turn Stratton heel was part of a larger effort to reposition her character after officials reportedly felt her previous babyface run hadn’t produced the results they were hoping for.

The belief within the company was that Stratton had not developed into the megastar WWE envisioned during her run as a fan favorite. As a result, officials reportedly decided to take her character in a different direction to see whether returning to her heel persona could help elevate her to another level.

The championship victory was therefore more than simply a title change, as WWE reportedly intends to give Stratton another opportunity to reach her full potential by embracing the villainous character that initially helped her gain popularity.

While the move has generated considerable backlash from fans, that reaction apparently isn’t causing much concern behind the scenes.

One source recently addressed the overwhelmingly negative response to Stratton’s cash-in, particularly the number of dislikes the moment received across WWE’s social media platforms.

According to the source, WWE places considerable value on overall engagement and doesn’t necessarily view negative interactions as a bad thing.

“I know there were a lot of dislikes on social media, but that’s just as good as a like. As long as there’s an interaction, they don’t care.”

The reaction was especially noticeable on YouTube, where WWE’s video featuring Stratton’s cash-in on Green had reportedly accumulated approximately 29,134 dislikes compared to just 9,124 likes at the time the figures were recorded.

Despite the lopsided response, WWE reportedly isn’t viewing the backlash as an indication that the creative direction has failed.

Instead, the company appears committed to exploring whether Stratton can achieve greater success as a heel after her previous run as a babyface fell short of internal expectations.

NO WAY!!! Some kind of friend you are, @tiffstrattonwwe 😡 https://t.co/64L3AlEgEl — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Q&A on Fightful Select)