While Damian Priest has recently been lauded within WWE behind-the-scenes for pushing through his current storyline with Drew McIntyre despite lingering injuries, another name is drawing similar praise behind the scenes — this time from the women’s locker room.

According to one source, Chelsea Green has been “routinely praised internally” over the past several months for her positive attitude and willingness to take on a wide range of company responsibilities. Green’s flexibility and dependability have reportedly made her a standout figure backstage, particularly when it comes to fulfilling media and promotional commitments on behalf of WWE.

The source noted that Green has consistently stepped up when needed, whether for media appearances, community outreach programs, or fan-focused VIP events. Her eagerness to “jump in” wherever needed has not gone unnoticed, drawing favorable comparisons to The Miz — long considered a reliable ambassador for the company.

One notable example cited was Green’s heavy involvement around WrestleMania 41 weekend, where she took part in several high-profile events and helped represent WWE across a variety of platforms and functions.

As a sign of appreciation for her dedication, WWE has reportedly signed Green to a new multi-year deal, securing her place with the company for the foreseeable future.

