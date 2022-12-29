IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR are reportedly finished with AAA.

As noted, Wednesday’s AAA Nocha de Campeones event saw Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler drop the AAA World Tag Team Titles to Dralistico and Dragon Lee, who relinquished the title after the match and announced that he has signed with WWE. You can click here for notes and photos/videos from the title change.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that last night’s title change served a dual purpose for FTR – to further their current losing streak storyline, and because they’re done with AAA, at least for now.

FTR reportedly informed AAA that they wanted to drop the titles and finish up with the company at the end of the year. FTR’s run has been a surprising one as they held the titles in AAA, NJPW and ROH, despite the fact that not only do AAA and NJPW not work with each other, but also because FTR are signed to AEW contracts. FTR held the AAA World Tag Team Titles for 438 recognized days, giving them the third-longest AAA tag team title reign in history.

As noted before, Harwood recently stated that he believes FTR’s AEW contracts are up in the spring of 2023, and that they have considered taking time away from national TV promotions for a while.

FTR have dropped the AAA World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Tag Team Titles in recent months. They still have the IWGP Tag Team Titles but will defend those against Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4.

For those who missed it, you can click here for comments from Lee and WWE executives, you can click here for Lee’s response to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, you can click here for more notes on Lee signing with WWE and what AEW President Tony Khan knew, and you can click here for WWE passing on Dralistico.

