Bray Wyatt has yet to make his return to pro wrestling.

As previously reported, it’s believed that a return to WWE is more likely under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon. Triple H also spoke highly of Wyatt in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport.

Fightful Select reports that there is a standing offer from a “startup wrestling company” for Wyatt to join. It’s unclear whether he’s interested in it or if he has accepted it, but the offer was said to be serious.

It was heavily implied that it would be Freddie Prinze Jr’s eventual wrestling company, though not explicitly stated. Prinze had planned to have Karrion Kross heavily featured in his plans moving forward but had to adjust as a result.

There was “at least some interest in Wyatt from AEW” at some point, but we’re not sure if talks ever happened or any specifics of that interest.