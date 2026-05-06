Aleister Black (Tommy End), formerly known as Malakai Black, may not be done with AEW just yet.

Following his recent WWE departure, a new report suggests that Black could be on the radar for a potential return to All Elite Wrestling, where he previously competed from 2021 to 2025.

Black was included in WWE’s post–WrestleMania 42 roster cuts announced on April 24, 2026. His release came roughly one year after making his return to the company in April 2025.

According to Michael Reichlin of SEScoops.com, talks may already be underway behind the scenes.

“A source with direct knowledge of the discussions” claims that Black and AEW are currently in communication regarding a possible comeback.

That’s interesting.

The report comes amid renewed discussion about Black’s standing within AEW circles, sparked by recent comments from veteran voices Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross addressed speculation about whether Black may have damaged his relationship with AEW during his previous tenure.

“No, I do not (believe Black has burned his bridge with AEW). But I think that his chances are running out,” Ross said. “Trust is a big thing. Reliability. Are you reliable? There is I’m sure a small faction of some in the wrestling business that believe he’s missing something.”

Ross didn’t hold back in elaborating further on that perception.

“I don’t disagree with that. But he’s not missing his attire, his look, his work ethic. So whatever his downfalls are, they seem to be stimulated from things outside the bell-to-bell,” he continued. “But I like the guy. I’d hire him in a heartbeat.”

Meanwhile, Tony Schiavone offered a more personal perspective during a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast, noting his friendship with Black while admitting he hasn’t spoken to him since the WWE release.

“I was surprised, really, that they [WWE] released Malakai [Black] because he and I are friends. I haven’t really had a chance to talk to him since that time,” Schiavone said.

Adding another layer to the situation, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that some within AEW were not entirely pleased with Black during his previous run.

“Black is an interesting case because he was a star in AEW, and was booked far better than in WWE,” Meltzer wrote. “But he wanted to leave and there were people who were not happy with him as he didn’t lose often and once Paul Levesque was in power after Vince McMahon was gone, he tried to get out of his deal at the time. Eventually he left.”

He added, “It’s basically a guy who would get over with the fans, but others note that AEW’s morale situation is the best it’s been in years and a guy who it was very clear was waiting to leave the last time may not be what they want, given his heart is clearly somewhere else.”

Meltzer also noted that a similar situation existed for Andrade el Idolo, who AEW did bring back.

Also chiming in with additional details was Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

“It was noted in the report that the conversations are happening regardless of public framing, but right now the public framing is that All Elite Wrestling are currently denying that those conversations are taking place as of now,” he wrote. “There are still well over two months left on his WWE deal before it expires and he can go to AEW, so anything can happen between now and then. On the surface at least, AEW is denying having talks with him currently.”

He added, “It’s worth noting that upon his WWE release, the bridge was not completely burned in AEW for Tommy End.”