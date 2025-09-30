— On Monday, NXT Superstar Edris Enofe took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to leave WWE, sharing a video message thanking everyone in the company for his time there.

On today’s edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio,” it was noted that Enofe’s contract had not yet expired, but that he requested his release, which WWE granted. Enofe was likely signed because of his physique and athleticism, but WWE ultimately did not appear to be impressed with his progress. This was enough to keep him off television.

Enofe’s future plans remain unclear, including whether he will continue pursuing a wrestling career. Throughout his WWE run, he primarily teamed with Malik Blade.

— The September 22nd episode of WWE RAW drew 2.3 million views and 4.5 million global hours viewed on Netflix, according to the platform’s weekly report. The show ranked #8 globally but marked the lowest numbers to date for RAW on Netflix.

By comparison, the September 15 episode pulled in 2.6 million views and 5.3 million hours. The previous lows were 2.4 million views on September 1 and 4.6 million hours on June 30.

— WWE has officially announced that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027. This has led to some speculation about a possible Saudi bid to purchase the company outright.

During a recent Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp downplayed the rumors. He explained that TKO is focused on reducing its debt through deals with Saudi Arabia, but a full sale to the country wouldn’t make much sense.

It was added that such a move could create major hurdles in retaining talent, as many wrestlers would be reluctant to work on a permanent basis in the Middle East.