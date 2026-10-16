WWE has reportedly stepped up to help a lucha libre legend receive a much-needed medical procedure.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, WWE covered the cost of hip replacement surgery for former WCW and ECW star Psicosis, whose real name is Dionicio “Nicho” Castellanos.

The procedure reportedly cost approximately $44,000, with WWE President Nick Khan approving the expense following an effort spearheaded by Rey Mysterio.

“WWE, through a decision by Nick Khan, paid for Dionicio ‘Nicho’ Castellanos [the original Psicosis] hip replacement,” Meltzer wrote. “Castellanos is under a merchandise ‘legends’ deal with the company. The price tag was in the $44,000 range.”

Meltzer noted that Mysterio played a significant role in making the arrangement happen, pointing to the lengthy history between the two legendary luchadors.

“Rey Mysterio spearheaded this,” Meltzer continued. “Castellanos was Mysterio’s regular opponent and made him shine in AAA, ECW, WAR and then WCW and he had many of his best career matches with him.”

Psicosis is best remembered for his work in WCW and ECW throughout the 1990s, including two reigns as WCW Cruiserweight Champion. He also worked for WWE during the 2000s and currently has a merchandise-related Legends agreement with the company.

The veteran luchador was honored with the Lucha Libre Award at the 2026 Cauliflower Alley Club reunion, where Mysterio was also in attendance to help celebrate the occasion.

Psicosis attended the ceremony in person and was seen using a cane to assist with his mobility.