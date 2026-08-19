WWE Hall of Famer and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio reportedly played a role in El Fiscal landing a spot on the August 17 episode of WWE Raw.

El Fiscal made his Raw debut on Monday night, facing Rey Fenix in the first round of the tournament to determine the next challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

According to a new report, Mysterio personally pushed for El Fiscal to be included in the tournament. WWE ultimately went with the idea, booking the AAA star against Fenix in the opening round.

El Fiscal came up short in the match, with Fenix advancing to the next round.

Fenix and Dragon Lee both picked up tournament victories on this week’s Raw and will now face each other on the August 24 episode. The winner will advance to the finals against either Penta or LA Parka.

The eventual tournament winner will earn a shot at Roman Reigns and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the September 14 episode of Raw in Mexico City.