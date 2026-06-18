Rhea Ripley’s recent injury appears to be having a major impact on WWE’s creative plans moving forward.

As previously reported, Ripley is currently dealing with a knee injury, creating uncertainty surrounding her status as Women’s World Champion and her immediate future on WWE television. With the severity of the injury still unclear publicly, WWE has reportedly begun making contingency plans in case Ripley is forced to miss an extended period of time.

The injury has led to significant reshuffling behind the scenes, particularly within the SmackDown women’s division. Sources indicate that multiple creative plans involving several female talents have already been adjusted as WWE works to account for Ripley’s absence and prepare for various scenarios depending on her recovery timeline.

One visible sign of those changes has already emerged in WWE’s promotional material for Night of Champions. Ripley has been removed from advertising for the premium live event, with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton now featured in her place.

At this time, WWE has not officially announced how long Ripley is expected to be sidelined, but the company is reportedly preparing for the possibility that she could be out of action for a significant stretch.

With one of WWE’s top stars temporarily on the shelf, it remains to be seen how the landscape of the women’s division evolves in the weeks ahead.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)