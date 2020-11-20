WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley may be headed to the main roster soon.

There’s been a lot of speculation on Ripley’s future as of late, especially after she lost this week’s main event to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that there’s been talk of bringing Ripley to the main roster soon.

Ripley had some main roster exposure earlier this year when feuding with Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 36. That match saw Ripley drop the NXT Women’s Title to Flair.

Stay tuned for more on Ripley’s WWE future.

