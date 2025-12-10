A new WWE prospect looks to be getting a fresh coat of paint before hitting NXT TV.

One source is reporting that promising WWE developmental talent Anthony Luke has officially received a new ring name. Per the report, Luke is expected to debut under the name Cam Hendricks going forward.

Luke, 29, has gained some visibility through his runs on both seasons of WWE LFG. He logged 13 episodes in season one before being eliminated, then returned for 14 episodes in season two.

Behind the scenes, the name shift has been in motion for a bit.

At a non-televised NXT live event on November 22, he was introduced as “Kam Hendricks.” Earlier this year, he also made a brief cameo on NXT programming, still as Anthony Luke, during a segment with Team Undertaker.

Another layer to the story: Luke is the fiancé of WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri. The two have teamed up in several mixed-tag bouts on the NXT live circuit. While they’ve recently taken at least one loss, the duo has picked up their share of wins together as well.

