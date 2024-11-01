ROH On TruTV?

It could be coming soon!

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that Ring Of Honor has been in the middle of negotiations for a new television deal.

Currently, the weekly ROH Wrestling television show airs every Thursday night at 7/6c on the promotion’s HonorClub streaming platform.

According to the aforementioned longtime pro wrestling journalist, “negotiations are close” for a Ring of Honor television deal.

“TruTV has always been the station rumored because they are transitioning into being a sports channel in prime time and thus would need new content,” Meltzer stated.

No other details regarding the ROH TV negotiations are available at this time.

We will keep you posted.