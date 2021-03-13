According to Fightful Select, Ring of Honor held a talent meeting back in 2019 that was a huge morale booster for many backstage following a ton of negative news stories surfacing, including the controversial departure of Joey Mercury.

Reports are that the roster was brought in to address any concerns, with a staffer using a white board to take down recommendations for improvements. Topics discussed ranged from specific aesthetics, production notes, even catering, and as previously mentioned was a big step forward in raising the morale of the lock room.

