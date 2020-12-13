According to Fightful Select, there are several stars in Ring of Honor who are very happy with the promotion’s changes made on the production side, most notably the camera work.

LSG told the publication that the shows feel much more intense after the changes, especially without any fans to provide audible reactions. The report notes that ROH did make an active effort to listen to the wrestlers who were giving input regarding production shifts, and even held a talent meeting last year to discuss in person.

ROH is prepping for their December 18th Final Battle pay per view, which will be their first live broadcast since returning from the COVID-19 pandemic.