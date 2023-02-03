ROH is reportedly set to tape their new TV show during the last weekend of February.

A new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling notes that wrestlers were told the tapings will be held in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. It’s believed the tapings will be held at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.

While not confirmed, it’s also believed that these ROH tapings will lead into the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view on March 31.

There are several AEW-contracted talents who were signed as far back as last spring with the intent of using them on ROH programming.

An official announcement on the return of ROH TV is expected soon.

