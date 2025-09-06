A longtime Ring of Honor name has quietly been making moves behind the scenes in TNA Wrestling.

According to reports, ROH veteran Will Ferrara has been working backstage at recent TNA tapings. Initially brought in on a trial run as an associate producer, Ferrara impressed enough that the company decided to bring him on officially.

Word going around is that Ferrara has been a welcome addition to the team, with several talents on the roster already familiar with him from previous stops in their careers.

While his in-ring work has slowed significantly since late 2019, Ferrara has continued to wrestle on occasion. He appeared for MCW in July and also worked a TNA match last year against Jonathan Gresham.

(H/T: Fightful Select)