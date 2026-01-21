The involvement of a WWE legend at the TNA on AMC premiere went far beyond simply sitting behind the commentary desk.

Former WWE Superstar and TNA Hall of Fame legend Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) was on hand for the debut TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC broadcast, where he notably reunited with former TNA President Dixie Carter and contributed on commentary throughout the show.

However, his role backstage extended well past what aired on television.

Behind the scenes, Bully Ray was involved in helping produce multiple segments, including work with talents such as Frankie Kazarian, AJ Styles, and Mike Santana, among others. Those familiar with the situation indicate that discussions have taken place between both sides about potentially continuing a working relationship moving forward.

Prior to the show going live, Ray also addressed the locker room with a motivational speech intended to energize the roster. Several people within the company noted that the message was well received and had a positive impact on the atmosphere backstage.

There were also indications that Ray made additional, quieter contributions behind the scenes throughout the day.

At this time, however, there is no indication that Bully Ray is slated to return to the ring for TNA in a wrestling capacity.

