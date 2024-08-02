Some backstage news has surfaced regarding top WWE superstar, Roman Reigns.

Reigns has not been seen since he lost the Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes on night two of WrestleMania XL back in April. Since then, Solo Sikoa has formed a new Bloodline and claimed himself to be the new Tribal Chief. However, that may soon be the subject of a major storyline.

According to WrestleVotes, one of the discussed ideas for Reigns is focused around his claim to being “the original Tribal Chief,” which would be in response to the proclamations made by Sikoa over the last few months. Whether this leads to another Bloodline Civil War, or a reunion of some sort, remains to be seen.

Sikoa is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title tomorrow at WWE SummerSlam. Rumors have circulated that this is where Reigns will make his long-awaited return.