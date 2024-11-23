WWE Monday Night RAW is coming to Netflix in January 2025, and the streaming platform has notified WWE that they want the show to feature some of its top talents, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, and others.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be featured fairly often when RAW moves to Netflix. He’ll also continue to be featured on the SmackDown brand.

Reigns’ increased schedule will begin in early 2025 and is expected to continue through the Royal Rumble, possibly through WrestleMania 41. As of this writing, there is no word on if this will be an official roster move or just part of storylines.

It was added that Netflix is well aware what Reigns brings to the table as far as credibility and viewership metrics is concerned.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.