Roman Reigns’ long-anticipated return to WWE television appears to be right around the corner.

But it may not immediately thrust “The Tribal Chief” back into the WWE Championship picture.

Reigns is widely expected to resurface at the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE. However, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Reigns is not currently factored into WWE’s short-term plans involving the WWE Title.

“We were told that Reigns will be the odd man out of the WWE title picture,” Meltzer wrote. “He is scheduled to return at the Rumble and one would expect his direction to be clearer there.”

The report comes as speculation continues to swirl around WWE’s main event direction for WrestleMania 42. With Reigns reportedly on the outside looking in when it comes to the championship landscape, questions are mounting about where WWE may slot one of its biggest stars heading into the company’s biggest show of the year.

All signs point to the Royal Rumble, set for Saturday, January 31, as the moment where those questions may begin to get answered. Traditionally, the Rumble serves as the launching pad for WWE’s most important WrestleMania season storylines, and Reigns’ return would mark his first appearance since stepping away from television for a hiatus.

At one point, internal plans reportedly had Reigns penciled in for a WWE Championship program with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Those plans have since shifted, leaving Reigns’ eventual WrestleMania opponent unclear as the Rumble draws closer.

One thing remains certain: when Roman Reigns returns, the ripple effects will be felt immediately.

As always, the Royal Rumble is expected to bring clarity, and possibly major surprises, to WWE’s top-tier creative direction, with Reigns’ comeback shaping up to be one of the most closely watched moments of the night.

