The latest Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Ronda Rousey will continue her pursuit of the WWE SmackDown women’s title following last night’s loss to Liv Morgan, who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the brand’s new champion.

The current plan is for the feud between Rousey and Morgan to begin soon and extend up until the second biggest show of the year, which takes place on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee.

The report also speculates that the original plan was for Rousey to take on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, but that no longer seems to be the case. However, the Queen was advertised locally for a house show in North Carolina two weeks after SummerSlam so the assumption is that she will be returning by that time. Flair has not been seen since losing the title to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in an “I Quit” match.

Rousey had defeated Natalya Neidhart earlier in the night at Money In The Bank, but wasn’t able to overcome Morgan’s cash-in.