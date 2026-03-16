Royce Keys’ WWE debut at the Royal Rumble turned heads, but the newcomer has yet to appear on WWE television since that initial showing.

Sources say Keys has still been active behind the scenes since signing with the company, even though creative plans for him have not yet been revealed. When negotiating his WWE contract, Keys reportedly made it clear that he wanted to debut directly on the main roster rather than start in NXT.

That type of request isn’t unheard of. Other recent WWE signings have reportedly pushed for similar arrangements, including Penta and Rey Fenix.

While fans haven’t seen him on TV, Keys has remained involved with company activities. He filmed an appearance for Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, was scanned for inclusion in the WWE 2K video game series, and has been traveling with WWE television tapings on a weekly basis.

He has also been working dark matches at shows while waiting for his official debut storyline direction to materialize.

Additionally, sources indicate that WWE has filmed other projects with Keys as well, though details on those efforts haven’t surfaced yet.

Keys signed a multi-year contract with WWE shortly after finishing up with AEW, and made his official debut at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(H/T: Fightful Select)