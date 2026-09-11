Royce Keys has reportedly earned significant praise behind the scenes following his return to WWE television.

Keys resurfaced on the August 24 episode of Raw, appearing for the first time since being taken out by Jacob Fatu several weeks earlier. He immediately aligned himself with OTM members Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, creating problems for The Usos, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa.

The new faction was later introduced as “946.”

Keys, Nima and Price continued their destructive run the following week by attacking The Usos and Sikoa in separate backstage incidents.

WWE officials are said to be pleased with how effortlessly Keys has stepped into a prominent main event role. Plans are reportedly being developed to continue featuring 946, with some within the company viewing the group as a potential fit for a WarGames match.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 will take place on Saturday, November 28, from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)