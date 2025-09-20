– One ESPN source reiterated their stance on Brock Lesnar’s status, noting that WWE makes the final call on who competes. The source added, “We don’t tell the NFL who to suit up for their games, and that’s the approach we’re taking here.”

– Roman Reigns remains actively involved in filming Street Fighter.

– Internally, WWE made the call to leave the WWE Women’s Title triple threat off the WrestlePalooza show over a week ago. As noted, it was announced last night that Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax will take place next Friday on WWE SmackDown with the WWE Women’s Championship on-the-line.

(H/T: Fightful Select)