Speculation about WWE’s long-term future resurfaced this week following comments from a former company personality.

During a recent podcast appearance (see video below), Jonathan Coachman claimed that WWE is currently engaged in discussions about a potential sale to Saudi Arabia. Coachman suggested that WWE’s upcoming major events in the region, including the 2026 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 43, are being treated internally as “tests” for what could come next.

However, those claims are not believed to be accurate.

Sources familiar with the situation have indicated that there is no active plan to sell WWE, and no sale is currently expected. WWE is said to be generating significant revenue for its parent company, making a sale highly unlikely unless an extraordinary offer were to emerge.

WWE was acquired by Endeavor in April 2023 and later merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. Since the merger, TKO has been highly profitable, with WWE playing a major role in helping Endeavor reduce its overall debt load.

While a sale does not appear imminent, WWE’s business relationship with Saudi Arabia remains firmly established. The company entered into a long-term agreement with the country in 2018, signing a 10-year deal to host Premium Live Events and major shows there on a regular basis.

At this point, WWE’s Saudi events appear to be part of an ongoing partnership.

Not a signal of an impending ownership change.

(H/T: Fightful Select)